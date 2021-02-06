Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,731,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,112,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $332.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

