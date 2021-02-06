Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 561,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,226,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,303,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 861,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,842. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

