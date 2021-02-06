Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.33. 7,952,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

