Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,193 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after acquiring an additional 203,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $124.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.