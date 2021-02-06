Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

