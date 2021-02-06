Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

