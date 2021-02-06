Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 69,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 90,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,771 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

