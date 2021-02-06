Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $82.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

