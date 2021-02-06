Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 20,578 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.