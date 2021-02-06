Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 220 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $466.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $478.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

