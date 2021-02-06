Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,800.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,655.90. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,136.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

