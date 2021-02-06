Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,823 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.