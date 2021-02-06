South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 467900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised shares of South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.53 to C$0.52 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21.

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

