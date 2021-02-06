Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. Southern Copper reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

NYSE SCCO opened at $71.46 on Friday. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $86,656.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,043,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,827,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 899,664 shares of company stock worth $52,794,635 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 3.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Southern Copper by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

