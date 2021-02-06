Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

