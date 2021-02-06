Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

LUV traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. 10,472,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 393,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,775,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,751,000 after buying an additional 664,882 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after buying an additional 439,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

