S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 4.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $42,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $324.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

