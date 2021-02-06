Spaceswap (MILK2) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.84 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 45.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Spaceswap has a market cap of $3.90 million and $3.84 million worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded 5,500.4% higher against the dollar. One Spaceswap token can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00003747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spaceswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00050420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00179213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063126 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00231928 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 2,714,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,692,189 tokens. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

Spaceswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.