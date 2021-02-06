SparkPoint (SRK) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 47.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,346,819,919 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

