SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Cap of $109,420.45

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 210.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 168% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $109,420.45 and approximately $166.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00016669 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,414,423 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,526 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

