Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 101,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 180,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$37.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

