Spartan Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $47.98 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 242% higher against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $47.98 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00063335 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00076307 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00227923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048595 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,723,475 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

