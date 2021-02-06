SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 229,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 53,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 137,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

