SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 5.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

