Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00048576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00248986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000247 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010575 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin's total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin's official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

