Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00236014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009541 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

