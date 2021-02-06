Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,694.78

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,694.78 and traded as high as $3,091.00. Spectris plc (SXS.L) shares last traded at $3,048.00, with a volume of 189,841 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,565.63 ($33.52).

Get Spectris plc (SXS.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,981.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,694.78. The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris plc (SXS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris plc (SXS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.