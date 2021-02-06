Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 109,241 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $89.86.

