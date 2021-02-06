Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,286 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $67.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45.

