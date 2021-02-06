Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Woodward accounts for approximately 1.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 135,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

