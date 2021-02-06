Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 1.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $109.57 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13.

