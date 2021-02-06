Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.0% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 546,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 204.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 353,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 713.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

