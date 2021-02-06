Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 4.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 452,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

