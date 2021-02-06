Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPRO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $542.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $557,138.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,848 shares of company stock worth $3,059,672. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 654,438 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.