Sphere 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,357.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Sphere has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $4,357.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sphere has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,806.81 or 1.00332988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00028571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00061787 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

