Sphere Trading Up 53.3% This Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 53.3% against the dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $5,347.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,653.64 or 1.00110602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00058179 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

