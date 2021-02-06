Spiking Market Cap Hits $359,167.67 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 129.2% against the dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $359,167.67 and approximately $65.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.01115870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.31 or 0.06438489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00049320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

