Spiking (SPIKE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 91.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 89.2% lower against the dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $349,507.02 and approximately $63.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.01164166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.74 or 0.06405655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00052893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023171 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

