Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. 140166 boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.