Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.29% of Splunk worth $355,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $170.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

