Sport and Leisure (SNL) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $68.81 million and $726,050.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sport and Leisure

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

Sport and Leisure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

