Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.57

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.57 and traded as high as $31.00. Sportech PLC (SPO.L) shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 462,937 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £57.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.57.

About Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Sportech PLC (SPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech PLC (SPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.