SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $69.39 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.