SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,465.15 ($19.14).

A number of analysts have commented on SSE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get SSE plc (SSE.L) alerts:

SSE stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,309. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,525.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,365.20. SSE plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 89.69%.

SSE plc (SSE.L) Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.