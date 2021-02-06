SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,365.20

SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,365.20 and traded as high as $1,496.50. SSE plc (SSE.L) shares last traded at $1,470.00, with a volume of 2,124,459 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,465.15 ($19.14).

Get SSE plc (SSE.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,525.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,365.20. The company has a market cap of £15.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

SSE plc (SSE.L) Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.