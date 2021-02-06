SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SSR Mining by 15.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.