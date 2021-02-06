StableUSD Market Capitalization Tops $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.20 or 0.01163600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.65 or 0.06434434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00052348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.