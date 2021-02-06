Stably USD Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $769,691.54 and $1,615.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00063087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $473.59 or 0.01178139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.06494737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00034857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021976 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,659,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,721 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

