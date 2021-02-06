Stacks Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $333.56 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

