STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 687,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,186. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

